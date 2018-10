Residents rest in the shade of a boat that was beached during a tsunami in Palu, central Sulawesi, Indonesia, 02 October 2018. According to reports, at least 844 people have died as a after a series of powerful earthquakes hit central Sulawesi on 28 September 2018 and triggered a tsunami. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

A kitten near a damaged mosque at Talise beach in Palu city, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, 02 October 2018. According to reports, at least 1,234 people have died after a series of powerful earthquakes hit Central Sulawesi on 28 September 2018 and triggered a tsunami. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Indonesian men carry their belongings at Balaroa resident in Palu city, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, 02 October 2018. According to reports, at least 1,234 people have died after a series of powerful earthquakes hit Central Sulawesi on 28 September 2018 and triggered a tsunami. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Indonesian fire fighter rescue team search for bodies under the ruins at Balaroa resident in Palu city, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, 02 October 2018. According to reports, at least 1,234 people have died after a series of powerful earthquakes hit Central Sulawesi on 28 September 2018 and triggered a tsunami. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Debris litters a street at a tsunami affected area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, 02 October 2018. According to reports, at least 1,234 people have died after a series of powerful earthquakes hit Central Sulawesi on 28 September 2018 and triggered a tsunami. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

The Australian government on Wednesday announced an additional AUD$5 million ($3.6 million) in aid to Indonesia, after an earthquake and subsequent tsunami shook the Sulawesi island on Sep. 28, leaving over 1,200 people dead.

This follows an initial $360,000 given to the Indonesian Red Cross for disaster relief.