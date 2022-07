Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (C) speaks to members of the Ukrainian National Guard at Hostomel airport in the suburb of Hostomel, Ukraine, 03 July 2022. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia said Monday that it will provide an additional 34 armored vehicles to Ukraine and prohibit Russian gold imports following Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to the country, where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The AU$99.5 million ($67.9 million) military assistance includes 14 armored personnel carriers and 20 Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles, among other equipment, the Australian prime minister’s office said in a statement on Monday.