Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during his visit to the Bishop Epalle Catholic School in Honiara, Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands, 03 June 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Chief Scientist Alan Finkel addresses the Clean Energy summit at the International Convention Centre in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 30 July 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER RAE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Adrian Banga surveys his destroyed house in Port Villa, capital of Vanuatu, 16 March 2015. International relief work was under way 16 March in Vanuatu and Tuvalu, impoverished island nations ravaged by the worst tropical cyclone on record in the South Pacific with aid agencies saying conditions in cyclone-ravaged Vanuatu are among the most challenging they have faced. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian government on Tuesday announced the creation of a fund to finance projects that will help Pacific island countries fight the climate crisis caused by global warming.

The climate change package, worth around 500 million Australian dollars ($337 million) over five years, is meant to help Pacific nations to invest in renewable energy and improve infrastructure, hospitals and schools to better cope with extreme weather events.