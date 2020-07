Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 29 July 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Indigenous dancers perform a smoking ceremony during a vigil on the eve of Australia Day, at Barangaroo in Sydney, Australia, 25 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/STEVEN SAPHORE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Artist Tim Guider works on a mural titled 'The subtle violence of social silence', highlighting indigenous Australian deaths in custody, at Redfern in Sydney, Australia, 19 July 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia has promised to meet 16 new objectives to close the inequality gap that separates the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and the rest of its population, the country’s prime minister announced Thursday.

The agreement of the federal government, as well as the states and territories, which includes the participation of indigenous communities, comes after the failure of a similar plan implemented in 2008, when the then-Labor leader Kevin Rudd apologized for injustices. EFE-EPA