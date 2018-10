Emissions are seen from a factory at Broadwater in far northern New South Wales, Australia, Jul 31, 2017 (issued Aug 4, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Minister for the Environment Melissa Price speaks during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, Sep 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/Lukas Coch

Australia's government on Monday reiterated its commitment to the Paris Agreement for limiting global warming to levels 1.5 degrees higher than pre-industrial levels.

The statement came amid criticism from scientists and experts over Australia's alleged lack of commitment in the fight against global warming.