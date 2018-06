Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Jun. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Jun. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian prime minister said Wednesday that his government would issue a national apology to the victims of institutional child abuse and their families.

In December, a special commission investigating the institutional response to allegations of sexual abuse of minors presented its final report, with more than 400 recommendations regarding what it described as a national "tragedy", including 122 for the government.