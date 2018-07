Acting Officer in charge of the Mid North area Allison Clark (C) speaks to the media in the town of Wallaroo, South Australia, Australia, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ

Police are seen speaking to a resident at a road block in the country town of Wallaroo, South Australia, South Australia, Australia, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ

Police in Wallaroo of South Australia were Tuesday searching for a man who allegedly fired at officers the previous night after a pursuit.

After initially declaring the area "dangerous", police have since rescinded that declaration, although a cordoned off crime scene was still in place, according to a statement by SA Police.