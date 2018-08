Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks during a press conference on his energy policy at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 20 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Mick Tsikas

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks during a press conference on his energy policy at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 20 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Lukas Coch

The Australian Prime Minister announced on Monday that he is postponing his planned emissions reduction legislation as a leadership crisis is looming in the wake of his policies to cut electricity prices.

"In a House of Representatives with a one seat majority, even with strong support in the party room, if a small number of people are not prepared to vote with the government on a measure, then it won't get passed," Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told reporters.