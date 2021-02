Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 16 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg listens during a press conference inside the Budget lockup ahead of handing down the Budget 2020/21 at Parliament House, in Canberra, Australia, 06 October 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An illustration image shows a phone screen with the Facebook logo and Australian Newspapers at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 18 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian government said Friday it will push on with approving a bill that requires technology companies to pay media for the content they publish on their platforms, despite the news blackout imposed by Facebook.

Facebook announced on Thursday its decision to prohibit publishers and other users in the country from sharing and viewing news on its platform in response to the bill, which was approved on Wednesday by the Lower House of Australia’s parliament. EFE-EPA