Austrlian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at The Sydney Institute in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia on Saturday officially recognized West Jerusalem as the Israeli capital after a period of consultations at home and abroad.

The country's embassy, however, will continue to remain in Tel Aviv until a peace settlement is achieved and Australia will instead establish a Trade and Defence Office in West Jerusalem.