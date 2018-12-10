ACCC Chair Rod Sims speaks to the media following the release of the preliminary report of the Digital Platforms Inquiry into Google, Facebook and Australian media in Sydney, Monday Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Rae

An image showing the profile of a person in front of a monitor, with logos of the social networks facebook and Google+ in Hanover, Germany, Sep. 21, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE GERMANY OUT

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on Monday proposed measures to counter the dominant market positions of Google and Facebook and strengthen monitoring on their access to information, advertising and consumers’ personal data.

The regulatory body, which recommended 11 preliminary measures in the report, was directed to conduct a public inquiry into the impact of digital search engines, social media platforms and other digital content in 2017 by then treasurer and current Prime Minister Scott Morrison.