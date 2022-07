New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet speaks during a press conference during a visit to RFS HQ in Homebush, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 06 July 2022. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (R) and New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet (L) during a press conference during a visit to RFS HQ in Homebush, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 06 July 2022. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Members of the public look on as the Windsor Bridge is submerged under floodwater from the swollen Hawkesbury River, in Windsor, New South Wales, Australia, 06 July 2022. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Residential properties and roads are submerged under floodwater from the swollen Hawkesbury River, in Windsor, New South Wales, Australia, 06 July 2022. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian authorities announced Wednesday that they are redoubling the deployment of the military in the city of Sydney and the towns affected by the torrential rain and floods.

Some 85,000 people are under evacuation orders or warnings in the New South Wales region, 50,000 more than on Tuesday, said NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet in Sydney, giving the report on the areas declared under a natural disaster.