A handout infographic released on 13 November 2018 by the Australian Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) shows that men earn on average AUD 25,717 more than women in Australia. The latest annual snapshot of Australia's gender pay gap shows more companies are analysing their payrolls to identify gender pay gaps but many aren't doing anything to bring men and women's pay packets into line. EPA-EFE/Workplace Gender Equality Agency HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The house rules stating that men will be charged a 18 percent surcharge to reflect the gender pay gap at Handsome Her cafe, a space for women by women in Melbourne, Australia, 10 August 2017. Handsome Her donates the surcharge to women's services. EPA-EFE/FILE/Tracey Nearmy

Australia has reduced the gender wage gap by 3.4 points in the last five years despite the fact that women continue to earn on average less than 80 percent of what men earn, according to a government study published on Tuesday.

According to data by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA), between fiscal years 2013-14 and 2017-18 the salary difference between men and women was reduced from 24.7 percent to 21.3 percent, with a 1.1 point improvement in the last year.