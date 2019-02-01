Beachgoers are seen at Port Melbourne beach in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Teens jump of the jetty at Glenelg beach during a hot day in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KELLY BARNES

A green rosella and a wallaby, known as a Pademelon, drink from a water bowl put out for thirsty wild animals at a back-yard in Kayena, in northern Tasmania, Feb. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON

Australia recorded its hottest ever month in Jan. 2019, the Bureau of Meteorology said Friday.

Last month saw “unprecedented” average temperatures of over 30 degrees, the BoM said in a press release.