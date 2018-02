Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks to the media at Hello World travel agency in Ashburton, Victoria on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alex Murray/NO ARCHIVING

Australia's treasurer on Wednesday defended the annual permanent immigration intake in the country following a proposal by ex-prime minister Tony Abbott to cut it down by more than a third.

Abbott had proposed on Tuesday to cut the annual intake of immigrants from the current 190,000 to 110,000.