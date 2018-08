New South Wales farmer Mark Horan inspects a dried out dam on Bedervale farm near Braidwood, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, Aug. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A lamb standing next to its dead mother at Billaglen farm near Braidwood, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, Aug. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Even as Australia continued to reel Friday under the effects of a severe drought, the government allowed farmers in the state of New South Wales to cull kangaroos encroaching their land.

The government had announced on Wednesday that the entire state of NSW was affected by the ongoing drought.