A composite image of a Google Earth satellite image (top) showing the town of Marysville before it was destroyed by fire, combined with images taken Thursday, Feb. 12, 2009 after the bushfires. EPA-EFE FILE/Google Earth, Julian Smith NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Aerial of the the burnt out ruins of houses in Marysville, north of Melbourne, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/Julian Smith NO ARCHIVING

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison places a flower at a memorial service at the Melbourne Exhibition building for the 10 Year Anniversary of the 2009 Victorian Bushfires on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/David Crosling NO ARCHIVING

Australia on Thursday commemorated the 10th anniversary of the Black Saturday bushfires that resulted in the deaths of 173 people and is considered as the worst natural disaster in the country's modern history.

The country's flag flew at half mast at the Australian parliament, while people on social media shared posts paying tribute to the victims and survivors.