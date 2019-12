Protesters rally outside the State Library of Victoria in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 20 July 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Senator Jacqui Lambie (R) and One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson (not seen) speak during a debate in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 04 December 2019. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Senator Jacqui Lambie (L) reacts during a debate in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 04 December 2019. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Senator Jacqui Lambie (R) and One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson (L) speak during a debate in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 04 December 2019. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian Senate Wednesday repealed the law that allowed the medical evacuation of refugees and asylum seekers who are being held on the islands of Manus and Nauru.

The so-called "Medevac” law was passed in February, allowing doctors to decide on refugees’ evacuation to Australia. EFE-EPA