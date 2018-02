Photo issued by CSIRO on Feb. 21, 2018 shows a faceless fish, a bizarre deep-sea fish with no-visible eyes and a mouth on the underside of its head, one of the specimens gathered in 2017 during the Sampling the Abyss voyage on the research vessel Investigator. EFE-EPA/Asher Flatt and Marine National Facility

Photo issued by CSIRO on Feb. 21, 2018 shows a blob fish, one of the specimens gathered in 2017 during the Sampling the Abyss voyage on the research vessel Investigator. EFE-EPA/Museums Victoria and Marine National Facility

Photo issued by CSIRO on Feb. 21, 2018 shows a lizard fish, one of the specimens gathered in 2017 during the Sampling the Abyss voyage on the research vessel Investigator. EFE-EPA/Museums Victoria and Marine National Facility

An Australian research team caught thousands of rare fish from the deep ocean, some of them faceless while others are very rare or were previously undiscovered, an Australian scientific research organization said Wednesday.

Scientists on board a deep-sea research vessel collected the fish and invertebrate specimens from the deep sea at depths of about 4,800 meters in 2017, and will analyze the fish in Hobart, Tasmania.