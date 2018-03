Chung Eui-yong, chief of the presidential National Security Office and leader of President Moon Jae-in's special envoys to North Korea, speaks in a press conference at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul 06 March 2018, after returning home from a two-day trip to North Korea. South Korea and North Korea have agreed to hold a summit of their leaders late next month, Chung said on the outcome of holding with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) welcoming members of the South Korean delegation during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, 05 March 2018 (issued 06 March 2018). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Australian Prime Minister on Wednesday expressed caution over the announcement of the first summit between the leaders of the two Koreas and Pyongyang's willingness to discuss nuclear disarmament.

"We have had these glimmers of light before, only to be disappointed," Malcolm Turnbull said at a business summit on Wednesday, adding that "the one thing that we must be very clear about, is there must be no relenting in the economic sanctions against North Korea."