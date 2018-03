A Southern Humpback whale breaches in the waters of Hervey Bay Marine Park in South East Queensland, Aug. 04, 2006. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian government on Wednesday presented a plan to open up 44 protected marine parks to commercial and recreational fishing.

The plan, announced on Tuesday and posted Wednesday on the Federal Register of Legislation website, looks to open up 17 percent of the total area of the marine parks for commercial fishing and 16 percent for recreational fishing, while reducing by four percent the area in these parks where mining is allowed.