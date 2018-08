Catholic Cardinal George Pell at Victoria's County Court in Melbourne, Australia, Jul. 17, 2018. Cardinal Pell is standing trial on charges of alleged sexual assault dating back more than 20 years. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

epa06781951 A priest is seen during a Catholic March in Sydney, Australia, 03 June 2018. Archbishop of Sydney Anthony Fisher OP led thousands of Catholics from across Sydney on a march through CBD Sydney as a sign of faith in Jesus. 2018 marks the 200th Anniversary of Eucharistic Adoration in Australia and will be celebrated with the Walk With Christ Eucharistic Procession. EPA-EFE/JEREMY NG AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Catholic Church in Australia said on Friday that it would continue keeping confessions on child sex abuse secret, thereby rejecting one of the 409 recommendations made by a government commission investigating sexual abuse of children in the country.

A report by the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference and Catholic Religious Australia was published based on recommendations by the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Dec. 2017.