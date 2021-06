A woman crosses an empty street in the central business district (CBD) of Sydney, Australia, 29 June 2021. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Newly-elected Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 21 June 2021. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's deputy prime minister has been fined for not wearing a mask in public, in breach of Covid-19 regulations, the police reported on Tuesday.

Barnaby Joyce, leader of the National Party, will have to pay a AU$200 ($151) penalty for not wearing a mask at a gas station in Armidale, New South Wales, after a tip-off from a member of the public.