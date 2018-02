Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten, and the Deputy Leader of the Opposition Tanya Plibersek leave following a doorstop in Melbourne, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 where Shorten said both Malcolm Turnbull and Barnaby Joyce are not fit to hold their offices as the leaders exchange a war of words through the media. EPA-EFE/David Crosling/NO ARCHIVING Read Less

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lukas Coch/NO ARCHIVING

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ Mick Tsikas/NO ARCHIVING

Australia's deputy prime minister, who had recently admitted to a relationship with a former employee, on Friday criticized the prime minister's comments on the sex scandal.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had announced a ban on sexual relationships between ministers and their staff and called the affair "a shocking error of judgment" on part of his deputy Barnaby Joyce.