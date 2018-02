Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce speaks to the media during a press conference in Armidale, New South Wales, Australia, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARLON DALTON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister announced his resignation Friday following an allegation of sexual harassment.

Barnaby Joyce tweeted "On Monday morning I will step down as the Leader of @The_Nationals and Deputy Prime Minister of Australia. I would like to thank everyone for offering their support to me, especially the people of New England."