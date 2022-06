Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (C-L) meets with his ministry in the Cabinet Room at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 01 June 2022. EFE-EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets with his ministry in the Cabinet Room at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 01 June 2022. EFE-EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (C-L) meets with his ministry in the Cabinet Room at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 01 June 2022. EFE-EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The 22-member Australian cabinet took oath on Wednesday, with Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calling it a diverse team that includes religious minorities, Indigenous Aboriginals, and a record number of women.

The cabinet members include Malaysian-born Penny Wong as the foreign minister and Aboriginal Linda Burney as indigenous affairs minister.