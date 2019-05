Australian senator Fraser Anning speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Apr. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SAM MOOY NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Students protest outside the Old Mill, where Australian Senator Fraser Anning is holding a meeting, in Hahndorf in the Adelaide Hills, South Australia, Australia, Apr. 11, 2019 (issued Apr. 12, 2019).

Will Connolly, also known as 'Egg Boy' (L), is seen alongside Labor supporters during the count at the Federal Labor Reception at Hyatt Place Melbourne, Essendon Fields, in Melbourne, Australia, May 18, 2019.

The Australian teenager who broke an egg on the head of an ultra-conservative senator who blamed Muslim immigration for the terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, has donated almost AU$100,000 (about $69,245) to victims of the tragedy.

"Finally!!! After a huge amount of red tape, $99,922.36 has today been transferred to the Christchurch Foundation and Victims Support," said Will Connolly on his Instagram account on Tuesday.