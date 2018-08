Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop arrives for a vote to adjourn the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, Aug. 23, 2018 (reissued 26 Aug. 26, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's foreign minister Julie Bishop on Sunday announced her resignation days after a Liberal Party revolt ousted the country's leader.

"Today I advised the Prime Minister that I will be resigning from my Cabinet position as Minister of Foreign Affairs," Bishop said in a statement on social media.