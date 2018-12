New apartments are seen under construction in Sydney, Australia, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's housing market plunged 0.7 percent in November, the sharpest drop recorded in the country in this sector since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008, according to a report published Monday.

The report by CoreLogic, a financial services company, said that national dwelling values in Sydney fell 1.4 percent, while Melbourne recorded a fall of 1 percent in its monthly variation that was "its weakest month-on-month change in dwelling values since the Global Financial Crisis."