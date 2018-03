(FILE) (L-R) Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin, Justice Minister Michael Keenan and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull inspect firearms on display at the AFP Sydney Airport Office in Mascot, Sydney, Oct. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE/Joel Carrett/NO ARCHIVING READ LESS/AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A police officer holds a confiscated firearm during a press conference in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Oct. 12, 2017.

Confiscated firearms are put on display for the media in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Oct. 12, 2017.

At least 57,000 illegal firearms were handed in during the three-month national gun amnesty period in Australia, which would help prevent their use in terrorist acts, official sources said Thursday.

The national gun amnesty, which lasted from Jul. 1 to Sep. 30, 2017, was the first of its kind since 1996, when 35 people were shot dead in Port Arthur, Tasmania.