Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and his wife Amie play with their daughter Gemma after the swearing-in ceremony for Prime Minister Scott Morrison's ministry at Government House in Canberra, Australia, 28 August 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Marise Payne is being sworn-in as new Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs during a ceremony at Government House in Canberra, Australia, 28 August 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (C) poses for photographs with members of his ministry after the swearing-in ceremony for his ministry at Government House in Canberra, Australia, 28 August 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (C) poses for photographs with the female members of his ministry after the swearing-in ceremony for his ministry at Government House in Canberra, Australia, 28 August 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Members of the cabinet of the new Australian Prime Minister were sworn in on Tuesday after an internal dispute of the Liberal Party, in power since 2013, led to a change in its leadership and the head of the government.

The ceremony took place in the presence of new prime minister Scott Morrison before Governor-General Peter Cosgrove, the representative of Queen Elizabeth II, Australia's Head of State.