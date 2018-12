A Bettong during a press conference held by Australian Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg (not pictured) in the newly established suburb of Throsby in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, Jun 05 2017. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian northern bettong could soon disappear unless drastic measures are taken, the World Wide Fund for Nature warned on Wednesday.

“It’s not too late for the northern bettong, but our window of opportunity for action is closing fast,” Tim Cronin, WWF Australia’s senior manager for species conservation, in a statement.