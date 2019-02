A prison van leaves the County court where Cardinal George has been sent into custody after his trial in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Cardinal George Pell arrives at County Court in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Cardinal George Pell's lawyer Robert Richter leaves the County Court in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian cardinal George Pell was remanded in custody Wednesday as he awaits sentencing after being found guilty of sexual offenses against children.

The former Vatican finance chief’s bail was revoked at a pre-sentencing hearing, placing him in custody for the first time since the unanimous Dec. 11 court verdict, which had not been made public until Tuesday due to a suppression order.