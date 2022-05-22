The leader of the Australian Labor Party, Anthony Albanese, who is set to take charge as the prime minister of the country, said that his new government would change several key policies, especially the country's response to the climate crisis.
"There will be a change of policies on things like climate change," especially regarding Australia's commitment on the issue, Albanese told reporters in Sydney a day after his electoral victory, although it is not yet clear whether the Labor party would obtain a clear majority or need to form an alliance.