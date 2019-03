Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces the government's climate package at a function in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) speaks with Minister for Defence Christopher Pyne (R) before making a statement on cyber security in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Two more key Australian ministers Saturday announced their retirement from politics before elections in May, amid a huge exodus of politicians from the Liberal Party in recent weeks.

Defense Minister Christopher Pyne, considered one of the most moderate politicians in the administration of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, confirmed his retirement after 26 years in politics on Saturday morning.