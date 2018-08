Pedestrians walking through Rundle Mall in Adelaide, Australia, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/KELLY BARNES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's population will increase to 25 million Tuesday, according to the country's Bureau of Statistics.

It is expected the new population milestone will be reached after 11 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (1 pm GMT), the bureau (ABS) said in a news release.