Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) Director General Mike Burgess appears before a Senate Estimates hearing at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 21 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Director-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) Mike Burgess during a press conference in Brisbane, Australia, 08 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's spy agency is monitoring extremist activists in protests against Covid-19 restrictions, the incursion of foreign spies on dating apps and social media, and the radicalization of children.

Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO) chief Mike Burgess said in his annual threat assessment speech on Wednesday night that the agency's focus is on a "small group of angry and alienated Australians."