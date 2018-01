A supplied undated image obtained Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 of a high-tech swallowable sensor developed by Australian scientists that is being used to help examine gases produced in a person's stomach so doctors can better diagnose intestinal problems in patients. EPA-EFE/RMIT University handout/NO ARCHIVING

Swallowable gas-sensing devices developed in Australia have revealed mysterious intestinal mechanisms, including a possible new immune system, academic sources said on Tuesday.

The capsules, developed by the Melbourne-based RMIT University, were tested on humans for prevention and diagnosis of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases, which affect one in five people in the world in their lifetime.