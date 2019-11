Cardinal George Pell leaves the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, June 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The High Court of Australia on Wednesday allowed Cardinal George Pell to appeal his six-year prison sentence for child sexual abuse.

A spokesperson of the High Court told EFE that "the application for special leave was referred to a full bench (of judges), and the case will be heard at a date to be fixed." EFE-EPA