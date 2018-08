Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (R) and Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop (L) arrive for the Liberal Party room meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Former Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton (C) speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull arrives for the Liberal Party room meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian prime minister on Tuesday called for unity after surviving a leadership challenge within his Liberal Party.

Malcolm Turnbull defeated Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton in a secret ballot with 48 to 35 votes amid mounting conservative pressure over his handling of his energy policy.