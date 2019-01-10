A handout photo made available by the Thai Immigration Bureau shows Saudi Arabia woman who seeking for asylum Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun (C) chats with Thai Immigration Police Chief Surachet Hakparn (R) and unidentified UNHCR officer (L) at a transit hotel inside the Suvarnabhumi international airport in Samut Prakan province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/THAI IMMIGRATION BUREAU HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne (L) is greeted by Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai (R) after she arrives at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne talks to members of the press during a press conference at the Australian Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Australia's foreign minister met her Thai counterpart on Thursday during an official visit and discussed a number of bilateral issues, including the case of a detained Saudi teen and a Bahraini footballer.

After her meeting with Thai foreign minister Don Pramudwinai, Marise Payne confirmed that Australia was evaluating an asylum request by a young Saudi woman whose detention in Thailand, while she was fleeing to Australia to escape alleged abuses by her family, caused a global outcry and invited an intervention by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.