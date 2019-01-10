Australia's foreign minister met her Thai counterpart on Thursday during an official visit and discussed a number of bilateral issues, including the case of a detained Saudi teen and a Bahraini footballer.
After her meeting with Thai foreign minister Don Pramudwinai, Marise Payne confirmed that Australia was evaluating an asylum request by a young Saudi woman whose detention in Thailand, while she was fleeing to Australia to escape alleged abuses by her family, caused a global outcry and invited an intervention by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.