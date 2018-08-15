Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Katter's Australian Party Senator Fraser Anning makes his maiden speech in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Aug. 14, 2018 (issued Aug. 15, 2018). EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A senator in Australia, who in a speech called for a vote to end the immigration of Muslims and non-English speakers, and appeared to make a reference to Nazism, generated outrage Wednesday across the country.

Speaking Tuesday in the Upper House, Senator Fraser Anning said, "I believe the reasons for ending all further Muslim immigration are both compelling and self-evident," referencing what he said are high crime rates, terrorism and heavy reliance on welfare among Muslims in Australia, according to the official Parliamentary transcript.