Nurses, military and humanitarian response personnel will be deployed in various homes for the elderly in Melbourne, in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 the city has witnessed since the beginning of the month, the Australian government reported Wednesday.
Seven of the nine deaths with the COVID-19 reported today were registered in the elderly centers, in a day where 295 new cases were confirmed, figures that seem to point to the fact that the peak of the second wave of infections has been exceeded. EFE-EPA