New South Wales (NSW) health workers carry out COVID-19 tests at a pop-up clinic at Rushcutters Bay in Sydney, Australia, 29 July 2020. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Nurses, military and humanitarian response personnel will be deployed in various homes for the elderly in Melbourne, in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 the city has witnessed since the beginning of the month, the Australian government reported Wednesday.

Seven of the nine deaths with the COVID-19 reported today were registered in the elderly centers, in a day where 295 new cases were confirmed, figures that seem to point to the fact that the peak of the second wave of infections has been exceeded. EFE-EPA