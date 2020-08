Melbourne (Australia), 02/08/2020.- A man wears a face mask outside Flinders Street Station in Melbourne, Australia, 03 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A person wearing a face mask walks across Princes Bridge in Melbourne, Australia, 03 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian authorities on Monday announced the closure of non-essential business in Melbourne, the country's second most populous city, following a resurgence of COVID-19 and after enacting new, strict measures in the city, including a nightly curfew.