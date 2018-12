BAE Systems Australia, Chief Executive Gabby Costigan (R) and Minister for Defence Christopher Pyne shake hands during a visit to a shipyard yard at Osborne, Adelaide, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian government on Friday signed a $35 billion contract for building nine Hunter Class frigates for its navy by a shipbuilding facility in Adelaide.

The contract was signed between the federal government and ASC Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of BAE Systems Australia, at the Osborne Naval Shipyard in Adelaide, according to a defence ministry statement.