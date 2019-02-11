The Australian government on Monday announced the signing of a AU$50 billion ($35.5 billion) agreement with France’s Naval Group for the construction of its new fleet of 12 Attack class submarines.
In a “defining moment for the country,” the submarines "will help protect Australia's security and prosperity for decades to come and also deepen the defence relationship between Australia and France," a government statement from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Minister for Defence Christopher Pyne and Minister for Defence Industry Steven Ciobo said.