(2L to R) French Defence Minister Florence Parly, Australian Defence Minister Christopher Pyne and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrision attend the signing ceremony for the Attack class submarine Strategic Partnership Agreement in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian government on Monday announced the signing of a AU$50 billion ($35.5 billion) agreement with France’s Naval Group for the construction of its new fleet of 12 Attack class submarines.

In a “defining moment for the country,” the submarines "will help protect Australia's security and prosperity for decades to come and also deepen the defence relationship between Australia and France," a government statement from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Minister for Defence Christopher Pyne and Minister for Defence Industry Steven Ciobo said.