Australian Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton speaks to the media during a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (not pictured) in Sydney, Australia, Nov 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Neil Prakash, former head of recruitment for the Islamic State terror organization, has been stripped of his Australian citizenship, Interior Minister Peter Dutton announced Saturday.

"Today I can confirm that the Australian Government has notified Neil Prakash that his Australian citizenship has ceased due to being in the service of Islamic State," Dutton said in a statement.