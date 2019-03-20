Mourners attend the funeral of a 36-year-old man during the third funeral for the 50 victims of the mosque shootings at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The prime minister of Australia Wednesday summoned the Turkish ambassador and warned of possible actions in response to the Turkish president's offensive remarks following the New Zealand mosque massacre.

Following the mass shooting in Christchurch that killed 50 people, and wounded another 50, including several Turks, Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said that anyone visiting Turkey with an anti-Muslim attitude will be returned to their country in coffins like their grandparents, referring to Australian and New Zealand troops, who were killed on the Turkish peninsula of Gallipoli during the First World War.