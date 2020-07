A handout photo made available by the Information Services Department shows National Security Adviser to the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the HKSAR, Luo Huining (L), Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, (2-L), Vice-Chairmen of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Tung Chee Hwa (C), C Y Leung (2-R), and head of the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, Zheng Yanxiong, (R) at the plaque unveiling ceremony of the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in Hong Kong, China, 08 July 2020. EPA-EFE/ISD HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 09 July 2020. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 09 July 2020. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian government on Thursday announced the suspension of its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in response to the contentious new national security law Beijing has imposed on the former British colony.

Canberra will also offer a path for thousands of Hong Kongers in the country to obtain permanent residency. EFE-EPA