Parliament buildings in Wellington Monday 03 May 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/Marty Melville AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Minister for Health Greg Hunt speaks during a COVID-19 update press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 14 October 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia on Monday suspended quarantine-free entry to arrivals from New Zealand after a community case of the South African Covid-19 variant was detected at the weekend.

New Zealand health authorities announced Monday morning that the first case of Covid-19 detected in the community in months is the South African variant, which is thought to be more infectious than the original strain. EFE-EPA